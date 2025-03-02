Swing for a Cause
media release: Join us for a day of fun and friendly competition at Swing for a Cause, where every swing makes a difference for families with special needs dependents. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for a fun day out, this event is perfect for everyone! All proceeds will go to support Morgan’s Caring Connection.
Registration Fees:
Kids NOT golfing or under 12: FREE
Adults NOT golfing: $15/person
Kids under 12 golf participants: $20/person
Early Bird Kids 12+ & Adult golf participants:$35/person
(Register by February 15, 2025)
Standard Kids 12+ & Adult golf participants:$40/person
(After February 15, 2025 or Day of Event)
Rental Clubs: Available at no charge
What’s Included: Participants will enjoy a variety of fun, competitive games across four bays of golf and food. There’s something for everyone!
Closest to the Pin Challenge
Longest Drive Contest
Mini Golf (3 Holes and points-driven)
Bullseye Challenge (points-driven)
1st and 2nd Place Prizes will be awarded, bringing out your competitive spirit!
Other Activities:
Silent Auction: Bid on exciting items!
Bourbon Raffle: Chance to win a bottle of bourbon!
Cash Bar & Signature Drink: Donations from sales of our special drink will go directly to support our cause.
LIMITED ATTENDANCE – REGISTER NOW!
Don’t miss out on a fantastic day of golf, games, and giving back! Secure your spot today and help us make a difference in the lives of families with special needs dependents.