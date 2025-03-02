media release: Join us for a day of fun and friendly competition at Swing for a Cause, where every swing makes a difference for families with special needs dependents. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for a fun day out, this event is perfect for everyone! All proceeds will go to support Morgan’s Caring Connection.

Registration Fees:

Kids NOT golfing or under 12: FREE

Adults NOT golfing: $15/person

Kids under 12 golf participants: $20/person

Early Bird Kids 12+ & Adult golf participants:$35/person

(Register by February 15, 2025)

Standard Kids 12+ & Adult golf participants:$40/person

(After February 15, 2025 or Day of Event)

Rental Clubs: Available at no charge

What’s Included: Participants will enjoy a variety of fun, competitive games across four bays of golf and food. There’s something for everyone!

Closest to the Pin Challenge

Longest Drive Contest

Mini Golf (3 Holes and points-driven)

Bullseye Challenge (points-driven)

1st and 2nd Place Prizes will be awarded, bringing out your competitive spirit!

Other Activities:

Silent Auction: Bid on exciting items!

Bourbon Raffle: Chance to win a bottle of bourbon!

Cash Bar & Signature Drink: Donations from sales of our special drink will go directly to support our cause.

LIMITED ATTENDANCE – REGISTER NOW!

Don’t miss out on a fantastic day of golf, games, and giving back! Secure your spot today and help us make a difference in the lives of families with special needs dependents.