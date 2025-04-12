Swing into Spring Celebration

media release: Renowned dancer, scholar and Tradition-Bearer of Black American Social Dance, LaTasha Barnes, will visit Wisconsin for a statewide residency from April 3 – 12, 2025. Barnes and her collaborator, Le’Andre Douglas, will offer free workshops and guided explorations in Madison, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Viroqua, Wausau, and Eau Claire, WI. Participants will explore the continuum of Black music and dance, connecting Authentic Jazz and Lindy Hop of the 1920s with contemporary forms such as House, Hip-Hop, Funk and more. This unique project aims to share the traditions of Jazz and to share its power to build community through the kinesthetic and collaborative joy of moving together.

The residency will culminate in a free, all-ages, all-levels public celebration called “Swing into Spring” on Saturday April 12th from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the Goodman Community Center on Madison’s east side. Ms. Barnes, accompanied by professional dancers and live musicians, will teach a continuum-inspired dance to participants, both in-person and via livestream, connecting with satellite locations all across Wisconsin. The Madison event will close with a reception featuring live music, refreshments, and conversation with Ms. Barnes and her collaborators. All are welcome!

Thank you to the Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment for supporting this residency as part of our statewide “Arts for Everyone, Everywhere” initiative.

Madison events:

Thursday Apr. 3: Madison

6:30-9 p.m: Swing into Spring workshop at Madison Circus Space, 2082 Winnebago Street, upper studio | Madison

This workshop will explore the continuum of Black music and dance centering on Authentic Jazz and Lindy Hop of the 1920s to contemporary forms such as House, Hip-Hop, Funk and more. Ms. Barnes, accompanied by Le’Andre Douglas, will teach a continuum-inspired phrase to participants at Swing into Spring workshops in Madison, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Viroqua, Wausau and Eau Claire. These workshops are free, all-levels, and open to the public.

On Saturday, Apr. 12, ALL workshop participants are invited to join together, either in person or virtually, for a simultaneous celebration of Spring, Interconnectedness, and Joy, by dancing the phrase that we all have learned:

Saturday Apr. 12: Madison AND satellite locations Statewide! SWING INTO SPRING CELEBRATION!

In Madison at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street | Madison

2-5 p.m. Live-Broadcast workshop/refresher, and SWING INTO SPRING observance in the gymnasium

5-6:30 p.m. Reception, refreshments and more dancing in the Bolz room.