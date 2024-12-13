media release: Get your tickets to First Tee South Central Wisconsin's Swinging with Santa!

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be attending and available for pictures where each family will receive a digital copy! Kids will make their own golf ball ornament to take home and add to your tree!

Our new facility has a full indoor chipping and putting green where we will have fun games setup for the kids to enjoy. We also have three state of the art TrackMan golf simulators for kids and adults to enjoy.

This will be a fun event for all to enjoy and a great way for you to see our new home!