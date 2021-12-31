media release: Historical records indicate that the old city hall building once hosted all of Sun Prairie’s New Years Eve Balls so we are once again bringing this tradition back to life! Join the Flavors! Crew and the SwingTime Jazz band and ring in the new year! This is a glam party so wear your best and glam it up! Silver and gold, glam and elegance!

The cost is $35.00 per person and includes a champagne toast and appetizers. Limited Tickets Available.