Swiss Center of North America 15th Anniversary Celebration

media release: Celebrating 15 years of collecting Swiss artifacts, books, and archival material, the Swiss Center of North America invites you to an open house Sunday, August 6, from 3:00pm – 6:00pm. Since 2008, the non-profit Swiss Center has been an invaluable resource for Swiss organizations and individuals across the US and Canada. The Center is home to the Donald G. Tritt Library and Archives as well as thousands of artifacts of folk art, textiles, furniture, and work tools donated globally.

“When people visit we often hear, ‘I had no idea this was all here.’ We’ve worked hard to preserve Swiss cultural heritage,” says Executive Director Beth Zurbuchen.

The open house welcomes the public to explore the collections and hear the stories of various items held at the Swiss Center. The new lower level will also be unveiled, which will double the archival and display space of the Swiss Center.

The event will feature live Swiss music from D’Schwiizer Gruppe, following their performance at Volksfest at the Wilhelm Tell Shooting Grounds in New Glarus that afternoon. The Swiss Center is located at 507 Durst Road in New Glarus.