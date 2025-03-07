media release: Mexico | 1953 | DCP | 87 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Carlos Véjar, Edward Dein

Cast: Cesar Romero, Katy Jurado, Rebecca Iturbide

In this period costume drama full of action, intrigue, and romance, Don Pedro de Rivera (Romero), the rightful owner of a Spanish castle seeks to reclaim it from an occupying Moorish Caliph. Don Pedro’s accomplice is Juan Ponce de León, who intends to steal the "Rose of Granada," a rare gem owned by the Caliph, which supposedly contains a rare essence that ensures eternal youth. Never before screened in its original 3-D and Spanish-language version in the U.S., Sword of Granada will be preceded by the 1952 British 3-D short, Black Swan (12 min.). Both films have been restored by the 3-D Film Archive. Special thanks to Bob Furmanek and Greg Kintz.

