press release: Mexico | 1953 | DCP | 87 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Carlos Véjar, Edward Dein

Cast: Cesar Romero, Katy Jurado, Rebecca Iturbide

In this period costume drama full of action, intrigue, and romance, Don Pedro de Rivera (Romero), the rightful owner of a Spanish castle seeks to reclaim it from an occupying Moorish Caliph. Don Pedro’s accomplice is Juan Ponce de León, who intends to steal the "Rose of Granada," a rare gem owned by the Caliph, which supposedly contains a rare essence that ensures eternal youth. Never before screened in its original 3-D and Spanish-language version in the U.S., Sword of Granada will be preceded by the 1952 British 3-D short, Black Swan (12 min.). Both films have been restored by the 3-D Film Archive. Special thanks to Bob Furmanek and Greg Kintz.

LACIS Film Series 2020: In March, our annual series supported by the University’s Department of Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies brings you two new visionary dystopian features from Brazil (Bacurau and Divine Love), as well as two restored Mexican productions from the 1950s (the 3-D period action movie Sword of Granada and Luis Buñuel’s The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de la Cruz). Special Thanks to Alberto Vargas and Ruth Llana Fernandez.