SWWAP Community Conversation

media release: Political events can feel pretty scripted. The candidate has their talking points.

People ask predictable questions. Everyone knows where to stand. It can feel a little stiff, right?

Well, it’s hard to be stiff in the cozy old red chair at Brix Cider! That’s where our candidates for governor will sit during Community Conversations @ Brix — a series of informal, curious, and hopefully revealing conversations with people asking for the chance to lead Wisconsin.

Host Matt, co-owner of Brix, may or may not ask predictable questions as he tries to get a better sense of who these candidates are beyond the talking points. So far three candidates have been scheduled, Brix is in the process of scheduling others.

These conversations might have their awkward moments, but maybe that’s the point. Maybe when things feel a little less scripted, people open up in a different way. Maybe we share a laugh. Maybe we feel something real and resonant. Maybe we get a glimpse of the person behind the campaign.

June 17: Mandela Barnes

June 20: Kelda Roys

July 12: Francesca Hong

Hosting this event does not constitute an endorsement by Brix, Main Street Action, Mt. Horeb Area Progressive Trolls or SWWAP. Our goal is to create space for thoughtful civic conversation, and we have invited gubernatorial candidates to participate in this series.