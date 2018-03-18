Symphony Showcase
UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
“Symphony Showcase” Concerto Winners Solo Recital & Reception
Sun 18 7:30 pm, Mills Hall
Chad Hutchinson, conductor.
2017-2018 winners and the works they will perform, in alphabetical order:
Kaleigh Acord, violin (Beethoven- Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D major, Op. 61, first movement)
Aaron Gochberg, percussion (Keiko Abe, Prism Rhapsody)
Eleni Katz, bassoon (Mozart, Bassoon Concerto in B flat major, K. 191)
Eric Tran, piano (Bach, Concerto No. 4 in A Major, BWV 1055)
Mengmeng Wang, composer (Premiere: “Blooming.”)
The program will open with Leonard Bernstein’s Overture to Candide. A lobby reception will follow the concert.
Ticketed: $10 adults, free to students, children and Mead Witter staff and faculty.
http://www.music.wisc.edu/event/symphony-showcase-concerto-winners-solo-recital-reception/