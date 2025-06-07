RSVP for Symphony at Sunset

5 pm, 6/17, Burrows Park, with reception, music by MSO members, dinner. $225. RSVP by 6/7.

media release: Join us for an exciting summer benefit for the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Education and Community Engagement Programs.

SIP AND SOCIALIZE – A reception starting at 5:00 p.m. with passed hors d’oeuvres and cash bar.

LISTEN AND DINE – A 50-minute “Hooray For Hollywood” concert at 6:00 p.m. by members of the Madison Symphony Orchestra led by Maestro John DeMain. The program features selections from beloved Hollywood music and a youth guest artist. An elegant plated dinner will follow the concert.

STAY AND SUPPORT – Participate in a live auction and end the evening with a cocktail in hand as you enjoy a lovely sunset over the lake!

Burrows Park is nestled on the beautiful eastern shore of Lake Mendota near Maple Bluff. Free parking will be available at the Hartmeyer Ice Arena lot, with complimentary shuttle service provided to and from Burrows Park.