Symphony at Sunset
Burrows Park 25 Burrows Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra League’s “Symphony at Sunset” is a newly reimagined summer benefit for the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Education and Community Engagement Programs (previously known as Concert on the Green). Join us on Monday, June 17 at Burrows Park for this special event!
Symphony at Sunset
MINGLE AND LEARN – Reception starting at 5:00 p.m. with passed hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Learn more about MSO education programs as you mingle with friends.
LISTEN AND DINE – A 50-minute “DeMain does Broadway” concert at 6:00 p.m. by members of the MSO led by Maestro DeMain, in his 30th anniversary season. Elegant plated dinner and live auction follow the concert.
STAY AND ENJOY – Enjoy more music and a cash bar after dinner as you watch the sunset!
Featuring
John DeMain, Conducting
Jane Story, Violin
Madison Symphony Orchestra
Program
Jule Styne, Overture to Gypsy
Stephen Sondheim, Send in the Clowns from A Little Night Music
Felix Mendelssohn, Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64 (I. Allegro molto apassionato)
Marvin Hamlisch/arr. Tyzik, Selections from Phantom of the Opera
Leonard Bernstein/arr. Mason, West Side Story Selections