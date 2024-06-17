media release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra League’s “Symphony at Sunset” is a newly reimagined summer benefit for the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Education and Community Engagement Programs (previously known as Concert on the Green). Join us on Monday, June 17 at Burrows Park for this special event!

Symphony at Sunset

MINGLE AND LEARN – Reception starting at 5:00 p.m. with passed hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Learn more about MSO education programs as you mingle with friends.

LISTEN AND DINE – A 50-minute “DeMain does Broadway” concert at 6:00 p.m. by members of the MSO led by Maestro DeMain, in his 30th anniversary season. Elegant plated dinner and live auction follow the concert.

STAY AND ENJOY – Enjoy more music and a cash bar after dinner as you watch the sunset!

Featuring

John DeMain, Conducting

Jane Story, Violin

Madison Symphony Orchestra

Program

Jule Styne, Overture to Gypsy

Stephen Sondheim, Send in the Clowns from A Little Night Music

Felix Mendelssohn, Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64 (I. Allegro molto apassionato)

Marvin Hamlisch/arr. Tyzik, Selections from Phantom of the Opera

Leonard Bernstein/arr. Mason, West Side Story Selections