Syndee Washington

6 pm on 2/14, 7:30 pm on 2/15 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 2/16-17. $20-$5.

media release: Please note; Price shown does not include fees. Fees are the same whether purchasing over the phone or online.

Sydnee Washington is a comedian, actor, and writer. In 2022, Sydnee became an Emmy Nominee for her supporting role as Judith in BRIDESMAN. Received a WGA Award for her writing contributions to INSIDE AMY SCHUMER. She was a 2021 Just For Laugh’s New Face for her stand-up work. Has toured with comedians Chelsea Handler, Matteo Lane, Janelle James, and others; as well as her own sold-out, powerful comedic hour, “How To Start A Fire” which blends memoir, storytelling and standup into an unforgettable experiences during her childhood. A podcast staple, she’s been the host of “The Unoffical Expert” with Marie Faustin and Headgum’s “Hobby Hunter”— and as a guest on many popular formats. On social media, she has hosted SYD CAN COOK, for Instagram Live, a first-of-it’s-kind comedy cooking show with celebrity guests. Sydnee’s work has been profiled in W MAGAZINE, VULTURE, VANITY FAIR, and THE NEW YORK TIMES.