press release: MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. This year’s series includes Lucio Castro’s End of the Century, an alluring art-house romance set in sunsoaked Barcelona. End of the Century begins with a seemingly casual hookup that spirals backward and forward into a decades-spanning relationship with no clear beginning or end. Lucio Castro’s open-ended meditation on missed connections and lives shared is a kindred spirit of Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise series.

Admission is free for MMoCA members and $7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. Spotlight Cinema is curated by Mike King, and is a program of MMoCA’s education department. Visit mmoca.org/mmoca-cinema for details.

NOVEMBER 13, 2019 • 7 PM: Synonyms (2019, France/Israel/Germany, 123 min., Digital)

Dir: Nadav Lapid; Cast: Tom Mercier, Quentin Dolmaire, Louise Chevillotte

Winner of the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival and already appearing on Best of the Decade lists, here is an immigrant tale like no other. A young Israeli man arrives empty-handed in Paris, eager to erase his former identity. With a pocket dictionary as his constant companion, he vows to speak only French. Based on director Nadav Lapid’s personal experiences, Synonyms is an exhilarating reckoning with nationalism and personal history. In French and Hebrew with English subtitles.

“A bonafide masterpiece. Destined to go down as one of the most thrilling, infuriating, and essential movies of 2019.” - Indiewire