media release: Synthfest Madison is an all-day day event on Saturday, May 30, celebrating electric audio, with three ticketed workshops culminating in a free performance.

From circuit to the studio and finally the stage, participants will gain an all-encompassing experience of electronic music. Workshops include: building your own simple synth from scratch with Tim Kaiser (first 20 registered participants will get a synth to take home!), A deep look into the hybrid compositional performance approach of Ableton certified trainer, Lorna Dune, and finally how the MAX software can be utilized to create and shape sound with Jeff Herriott.

Throughout the entirety of the event, there will be a hands-on and interactive “synth gallery” where participants can experience creating electronic music.

This electric day ends with a 7:00 PM performance featuring the workshop facilitators: Tim Kaiser, Lorna Dune and Jeff Herriott. Performance and synth gallery are free and open to the public.

$30 tickets get you access to all three workshops, detailed below.

BUY TICKETS

Workshops:

10:00 - 12:00 - DIY Synth Building with Tim Kaiser - Third floor education studio

12:00 - 1:00 - [Break] Synth Gallery - First floor gallery

1:00 - 3:00 - Hybrid synth systems in practice and performance with Lorna Dune - Third floor education studio

3:00 - 3:30 - [Break] Synth Gallery - First floor gallery

3:30 - 5:30 - Creating and manipulating sound using Max/MSP with Jeff Herriott - Third floor education studio

6p-6:30 [Break] Synth Gallery - First floor gallery

7:30p Concert