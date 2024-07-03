RSVP for Systemic Racism in Higher Education and Society

Justified Anger class series, 7 pm Mondays, 2/26-5/6, in person or virtual options. $300; scholarships available. RSVP by 2/5 (groups: ShawnaL@Nehemiah.org) or 2/9 (individuals).

media release: Nehemiah is excited to announce the next level of development in Justified Anger's educational experiences. Dr. Christy Clark-Pujara and Dr. Karen Reece have created two new courses that are part of the new Why History Matters learning series. The success of the Black History for a New Day course and the response from participants in the community encouraged Dr. Clark-Pujara to commit to developing opportunities to be a Public Historian. This is what we do - Nehemiah cultivates innovative Black and non-black leaders who together create dynamic educational experiences and collaborative partnerships

" Justified Anger has helped me to become the Public Historian that I wanted to be, but didn't know how to be. " - Dr. Christy Clark-Pujara

Dr. Clark-Pujara is professor and chair of African American Studies at UW-Madison and wants to bring her extensive research and experience with higher education to the broader community. The Systemic Racism in Higher Education and Society course will explore the systematic and structural exclusion and marginalization of Indigenous and Black people in higher education, including the founding of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dr. Clark-Pujara states that, “The lectures will focus on my area of expertise—African American History—and then we will collectively think through how the readings focused on Native Americans complicate our understanding of both American history and African American history.”

The Slavery and Capitalism in the United States course explores the intersections of slavery and modern capitalism, with the two interdependent systems developing in tandem. This course will recognize, understand, explain, and appreciate the magnitude of the forced contribution made by people of African descent to the economic development of the United States.

In fall 2023, the Systemic Racism in Higher Education and Society course was piloted with a small cohort. Now registration is being opened to all members of the broader community, even if you have not taken the Black History for a New Day course. The Slavery and Capitalism in the United States course is being piloted this summer with a select, small cohort and will be open to the public in a future offering. Both courses will be highly interactive, with dynamic lectures by Dr. Christy Clark-Pujara and small group discussions. The Black History for a New Day course will also be offered again in fall 2024, with registration available now. Find more info on all courses at https://nehemiah.org/resources/bhfand/