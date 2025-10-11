Szászka, Christo's Novelty Combo, Hirt Alpert

× Expand Bob Koch Hirt Alpert

media release: Come celebrate WORT’s 50th Birthday and Dan Talmo’s 70th Birthday Gala on October 11 at the East Side Club in Madison. This is a fundraiser for WORT Community Radio, where Dan has been an international music host for over 30 years.

The event will feature three live bands and plenty of dancing, birthday cake and more:

Szászka, a Transylvanian Hungarian and Romanian Village String Band.

Christo’s Novelty Combo of Vintage Hawaiian Jazz,

Hirt Alpert with 60’s pop by Madison’s Al Hirt and Herb Alpert Cover Band

All proceeds benefit WORT 89.9 FM Community Radio in honor of their 50th year of broadcasting.