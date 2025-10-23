$positions

media release: USA | DCP | 2025 | 98 min.

Director: Brandon Daley

Cast: Mike Kunicki, Vinny Kress, Trevor Dawkins, Kaylyn Carter

He may be a straight-edge virgin with a dead-end job and eccentric personal life, but Mike’s convinced he’s got one thing up on everyone else: he’s a crypto investor. When his account suddenly hits the jackpot, Mike upends everything far too quickly, kicking off a spiral of bad decisions and worse solutions. Careening as wildly as the roller coaster of Mike’s crypto value, Brandon Daley’s frenetically funny debut feature is as insane as the new economy itself. Writer-director Daley will appear in person for a post-screening discussion.

The Premieres series continues with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthouse cinema—on the big screen where they belong! This fall brings both of the grand prize-winners at this year's major European film festivals: Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident (Palme d'Or at Cannes) and Dag Johan Haugerud's Dreams (Golden Bear at Berlin). Gear up for the Cinematheque's October screening of Kiyoshi Kurosawa's cult classic Pulse by catching his latest acclaimed thriller, Cloud. Additional highlights include a found-footage hymn to video stores by Alex Ross Perry (Videoheaven), the latest whatsit from absurdist extraordinaire Quentin Dupieux (The Second Act), and the first feature directed by Greek New Wave fixture Ariane Labed (September Says). This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.