media release: Free concert, no need to RSVP! Take a detour after you shop at the Dane County Farmers' Market for a free organ concert at 11am! We're excited to feature organist T. Jared Stellmacher.

T. Jared Stellmacher, native of Ripon, Wisconsin, is Director of Worship and Music at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Madison/Verona, WI where he leads and oversees a diverse multi-campus music ministry. Previous positions include Director of Music at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Watertown, WI; Director of Music at Redeemer Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Hinsdale, IL; Interim Director of Music at First Church Congregational in Fairfield, CT; Accompanist for the critically acclaimed 100+ voice Fairfield County Chorale; Assistant Organist at the historic Riverside Church in New York City; Associate Organist at the First Presbyterian Church in New Canaan, CT; and Assistant Choral/Vocal Administrator at Yale University’s Institute of Sacred Music. Jared has received many awards for his performance excellence, most notably first place in the American Guild of Organists Region VI Competition for Young Organists held at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs; he then performed as a “Rising Star” at the National AGO Convention in Chicago. Jared received his MM from the Yale Institute of Sacred Music and Yale School of Music and BMus from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Music.

Program:

Percy Fletcher, Festival Toccata

Louis James Alfred Lefébure-Wély, Boléro de concert, Op. 166

Johann Sebastian Bach, Prelude and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565

Chinese Folk Tune

Michael Bedford, Theme and Variations on “Le P’ing”

Joseph Jongen, Sonata Eroïca, Op. 94