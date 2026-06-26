media release: Get ready to dance and dive into the soulful sounds of Louisiana with T Marie & Bayou JuJu. This spirited band blends Cajun, Creole, zydeco, swamp pop, country, blues, and New Orleans classics with original tunes in Louisiana French and English. The evening includes a dance workshop, community potluck, and concert dance, bringing the joy and energy of Louisiana music to Folklore Village.

4:30pm Dance Workshop, 6:00pm Potluck, 7:00pm Concert & Dance

Full day $30 in advance, $35 at the door | Concert Only $20, $25 at the door