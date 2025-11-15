T-shirt to Tote

media release: Give an old tee new life as a reusable tote!

Visit the first indoors Dane County Farmers’ Market of the season and stop by our activity station to make a bag for your market purchases.

Bring a beloved shirt from home or select one from our supplies. We’ll take you through the steps to transform your shirt in about 20 minutes. 

This free, drop-in program is suitable for ages 10+. Lakeside Commons, Just Outside the Dane County Holiday Farmers’ Market

