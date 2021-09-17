TAA Welcome Back Social

media release: Come hang out with your fellow graduate union colleagues over food and drinks! Catch up with one another, meet new members, and get to know other student campus leaders. September 17, 4pm - 8pm, Eagle Heights Community Center, 611 Eagle Heights Drive.

Food and child care will be provided. It will be held outdoors, with the gym as an indoor space where facemasks will be mandatory.

How to get there via public transit:

- Take the 84 bus route (or the 80 after 4:45pm)

- Transfer from the 2, 28, 38, 44, 11, or 80, at Highland & Marsh (or Highland & Observatory one block away)