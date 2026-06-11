Tab Benoit, Ghalia Volt

× Expand Jean Frank Photography Tab Benoit

media release: I Hear Thunder marked the long-awaited return of four-time Grammy-nominated artist Tab Benoit. Renowned for his distinctive guitar tone and Otis-Redding-esque voice, Benoit has been a captivating figure in the roots music world for over thirty years. Tab's personal growth and advancement as a songwriter and musician have culminated in a benchmark recording. His new self-produced album, I Hear Thunder, for his imprint, Whiskey Bayou Records, is a testament to his fiery exuberance that first marked his career in 1992. The record not only showcases his artistic brilliance but also his profound commitment to environmental advocacy, a legacy that extends beyond the stage into the heart of the land that inspires his bluesy soul. On Benoit's forthcoming national tour, fans will be delighted to hear the new songs and selected tracks from his vast catalog. Benoit does more than play the blues; he defines its future while paying homage to its rich past.