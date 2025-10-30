Tab Benoit, JD Simo

× Expand Jean Frank Photography Tab Benoit

media release: I Hear Thunder marks the long-awaited return of four-time Grammy-nominated artist Tab Benoit. Renowned for his distinctive guitar tone and Otis-Redding-esque voice, Benoit has been a captivating figure in the roots music world for over thirty years. Tab's personal growth and advancement as a songwriter and musician have culminated in a benchmark recording. His new self-produced album, I Hear Thunder, for his imprint, Whiskey Bayou Records, is a testament to his fiery exuberance that first marked his career in 1992. The record not only showcases his artistic brilliance but also his profound commitment to environmental advocacy, a legacy that extends beyond the stage into the heart of the land that inspires his bluesy soul. On Benoit's forthcoming national tour, fans will be delighted to hear the new songs and selected tracks from his vast catalog. Benoit does more than play the blues; he defines its future while paying homage to its rich past.

JD Simo... The Chicago-born Nashvillian is like a one-man crusade dedicated to keeping music real, raw, and honest. No matter the setting and no matter his role (whether it’s wingman or bandleader) J.D.’s presence infuses the situation of the moment with the music that’s been fueling him pretty much his whole life, spiced with influences that straddle both decades and dimensions. As a songwriter, guitarist, and producer he has worked with the likes of Jack White, Tommy Emmanuel, Luther Dickinson, Dave Cobb, Blackberry Smoke, and even been a member of Grateful Dead founder Phil Lesh' "Phil & Friends". During lockdown in '20, he started cutting tracks in his makeshift studio on a weekly basis. Joined by longtime collaborator Adam Abrashoff on drums and the addition of longtime friend, bassist-producer-engineer Adam Bednarik (Justin Townes Earle), they fused a proverbial soup of shared influences. Hill country trance blues of Junior Kimbrough, RL Burnside and Fred McDowell. Hypnotic Afro Beat rhythms of Fela Kuti and Tony Allen. Psychedelic mind warps of Captain Beefheart, Funkadelic, and Jimi Hendrix. The old school blues of John Lee Hooker, Earl Hooker and Lightnin Hopkins. As well as the raw fuzzy indie rock of The Stooges and Nirvana. Mind Control is the product of 3 like minded buddies huddled in a humble setting, making music to make them feel good with no pretense. The songs stark revealing nature, is the product of them using the creative process for therapy and enjoyment in a messed up time. A positive theme of growth, self help and struggles with addiction and mental health lay along side a haunting, low down moody musical landscape. It's raw, funky and real. Such is life.