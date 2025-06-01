Table for Change

media release: Join us for a meaningful luncheon in support of the Respite Center at RISE Wisconsin. This special fundraising luncheon will feature a delicious plated brunch, inspiring guest speakers, and an exciting silent auction. Held in the heart of the Respite Center itself, this event offers a unique opportunity to connect with Respite's services, learn more about our impact, and support the families we serve.

All proceeds will benefit the Respite Center, helping provide essential care and support to children and families in Dane County. This is event is hosted by RISE Wisconsin and Friends of Respite.