Table for Twenty: No Tomatoes!

media release: December 8 – 14, Art Lofts Gallery, 111 N Frances St, Madison

Artists: Maddie Baggenstoss, Arianna Bartlett, Carol Belau, Asucena Boyer, Raven Decorah, Shea Finkel, Josephine Hunter, Makenna Kull, Thalia Powell, Lillian Ripberger, Tait Rowley, Jessica Sharp, Laila Smith, Lillian Stewart, Liana Teter, Vivian Ye, and Victoria Zaraza

Guest Artists: Able Broyles, Kyle Gilbertson, Tati Giron, Molly Green, Gerit Grimm, Joshuah Holbrook, London Huser, Brian Morgenlander, Christine Orr, Noa Rickey, Car Riegger, Maggie Sanders, Madeleine Stoffel, Christina West, and Kenni Zipf

Reception: Wednesday, December 10, 6-8pm

Following the 114-year-long tradition at UW-Madison, the program’s current ceramic artists push and pull at what can be expected from ceramic art.

Visitors are invited to a visual feast of eclectic contemporary ceramic work. This exhibition is free and open to the public. Join us on the red carpet at the December 10th reception. Please wear your best black tie attire.