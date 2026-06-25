Table Games in the Galleries

media release: Thursdays • 5–9 PM • June 11–September 24 • Main Galleries • Free Admission

As part of Extended Play: A-Side, you’re invited to play during MMoCA’s extended hours. Surround yourself with the playful, colorful, and dynamic works of art in the exhibition as you settle down in the tables and chairs stationed throughout the space for a lively match. There will be an assortment of board and card games for every skill level. Meet your match at the Museum, or bring your regular rival for a playful evening.