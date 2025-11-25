Table Topics

media release: Capital City Toastmasters, an international speech and leadership club, is holding an impromptu speaking workshop on Tuesday, November 25 at 6:30 pm at the Fitchburg Public Library, 5530 Lacy Road. Learn more about the club and get assistance on achieving professional leadership and public speaking goals. The workshop will give tips on perfecting impromptu speaking. Adults seeking to advance their career opportunities are invited to attend.

The club meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month, 6:30 – 8 pm. The first meeting of the month the meetings are typically held at the Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Rd, and the second meeting of the month the club meets at the Fitchburg Public Library.

The club is open to anyone who wishes to improve their public speaking and leadership skills. The organization contains a wide variety of members with speaking levels ranging from 30 year veterans to new members including a few international members. Guests are always welcome.

Robin Proud, club president, describes the organization as "a great opportunity for professionals to gain confidence, management and communication skills, as well as networking opportunities, all within a welcoming atmosphere."

For more information go to: 2953.toastmastesclubs.org or contact Robin Proud at president-2953@ toastmastersclubs.org, or Mike Zelm at vpe-2953@toastmastersclubs. org

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders.