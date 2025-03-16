media release: Join us for a global food collaboration highlighting the cuisines of refugee chefs in Wisconsin!

Sunday, March 16 | 5:00pm | Azerbaijani Cuisine by Chefs Natalia and Igor

Tables Across Borders is a global food tour collaboration highlighting the cuisines and cultures of refugee and immigrant communities. The primary goals are to support the culinary training of refugee communities, provide pathways for employment and serve as a social enterprise incubator for newcomer chefs. The secondary goals are to increase community awareness and connection regarding the diversity and cultural and economic contributions of Madison refugee communities.

Proceeds support the refugee chefs and JSS refugee and immigrant programming.