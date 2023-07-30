media release: Sunday, July 30, 6-9pm, Morris Ramen, 106 King St

This Sunday, Jewish Social Services of Madison will host a special event highlighting Afghan cuisine and refugee entrepreneurship. Chef Bakht Mohammad, a refugee from Afghanistan, will cater dinner at Morris Ramen as part of JSS Director Kai Mishlove’s Tables Across Borders initiative. Chef Bakht has started a catering company since arriving in our community, called Afghan Kabul Cuisine. This event represents a wonderful opportunity to support his growing business and make the larger Afghan community feel welcome here in Madison.

Bakht started cooking after his mother passed away when he and his brother were just 10 and 12 years old. He continued during his time with the Army, and owned a restaurant in the Kunar province of Afghanistan before immigrating to the United States. He often misses the younger siblings he had to leave behind. He speaks Pashto, Hindi, and Urdu. English was difficult at first but Bakht feels like he is improving, and he is eager to navigate challenges despite the language barrier.

Bakht gravitates towards using lots of different vegetables in his dishes as well as bitter melon, which lowers blood sugar. His favored spices are cardamom, cilantro, salt, and black pepper. Bakht’s ultimate goal is for his family to be independent and for his children to get an education. His dream is to have his own business that includes a farm with sheep, goats, cows, and chickens so they can sell Halal meat- he is also a butcher!

Bakht often cooks food for new refugees/families arriving in Madison, so we are very excited to host an event that will make him feel welcome in return. This dinner gives him an opportunity to share his incredible food with a broader audience. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Bakht, supporting his family and small business.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/278skx36