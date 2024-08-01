media release: Join us for a special in studio concert by Jake Polancich's new singer-songwriter project, Tables Turned. Acoustic Moose is a live-streamed concert series at Audio for the Arts where we invite some of the finest WI musicins to perform in our recording studio.

Tables Turned was formed by musician Jake Polancich to bring his original music to life, challenge his creativity, and share it with the world. Surrounded by bandmates who embrace his vision with open minds, each member brings their own story and artistry, searching for the music that speaks to the soul. From struggles, pain, joy, and heartbreak, Jake’s music is a reflection of the human experience.

Jake Polancich - guitars, vocals, tunes

Davey Harrison - guitars, mandolin, vocals

Matt Rodgers - bass

Paul Westfahl - drums and percussion

http://www.jpomusic.com/solotablesturned