media release: TAC’s biggest RESALE yet is THIS WEEKEND - TWO DAYS of secondhand fiber art extravaganza. You won’t want to miss out on all the fabric, yarn, notion, book, pattern, needlecraft, machine, and tool goodness. Here’s everything you need to know to get in and ensure your textile treasure hunt dreams come true…

SATURDAY: JANUARY 10

MEMBER SALE: 9:00-11:00am - Members of TAC Madison get to shop early. If you’re not a member yet, join today! We will have a member list at the door and will check each person entering.

PUBLIC SALE: 11:00am-4:00pm - The TAC Resale is open to all!

SUNDAY, JANUARY 11

PUBLIC HALF-PRICE SALE: 10:00am-1:00pm - Everything remaining will be 50% off!

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Location: 1702 South Park Street, Madison

Parking: There is ample parking in our parking lot as well as street parking on Plaenert Drive.

Other ways to get here: TAC is right on the Madison Metro “B” line.

Bags: Please bring your own reusable shopping bags!

Payment: Cash and credit card accepted.

We hope to see you this weekend!

About Us

The Textile Arts Center of Madison is a hub for the fiber arts community, offering classes and workshops, exhibitions and events, and access to supplies for makers and enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds.

We are committed to proactively creating an organization that is grounded in equity, inclusion, and accessibility; that celebrates the rich traditions and cultures of fiber craft; and that reflects the diversity of makers.

The Textile Arts Center of Madison is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization. All of your contributions support our mission. Thank you.