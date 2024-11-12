T.A.C.O. Tuesdays
Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - Taxes, Accounting, Certification & Operations: A 4-Week Series to Get Your Business in Order!
As the year draws to a close, it's time to ensure your business is running smoothly and ready for success in the 4th quarter and beyond. Join the Madison Black Chamber for T.A.C.O. Tuesdays, a comprehensive 4-week series designed to streamline your operations, demystify accounting, and equip you with the tools needed to confidently prepare your taxes—all while enjoying tacos and margaritas! Whether you're a new entrepreneur or an experienced business owner seeking a refresher, this series is for you.
Dates: Tuesdays
- 11/12 - Tax Essentials for Small Businesses
- 11/19 - Certification
- 12/3 - Accounting Best Practices
- 12/10 - Operations Management for Growth
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location: 4th Floor, The Black Business Hub
What You’ll Gain:
- Learn how to structure your business operations for efficiency
- Master essential accounting practices
- Get prepared for the upcoming tax season
- Discover certification processes that can benefit your business
- Enjoy tacos and margaritas as you network and learn!
Ticket Prices:
- $10 per session for Chamber members
- $20 per session for non-members and guests
Save by purchasing the full series at a discounted rate!
Make business education fun with delicious tacos, refreshing margaritas, and valuable insights! Limited seats available—secure your spot today!