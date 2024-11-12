T.A.C.O. Tuesdays

RSVP

Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - Taxes, Accounting, Certification & Operations: A 4-Week Series to Get Your Business in Order!

As the year draws to a close, it's time to ensure your business is running smoothly and ready for success in the 4th quarter and beyond. Join the Madison Black Chamber for T.A.C.O. Tuesdays, a comprehensive 4-week series designed to streamline your operations, demystify accounting, and equip you with the tools needed to confidently prepare your taxes—all while enjoying tacos and margaritas! Whether you're a new entrepreneur or an experienced business owner seeking a refresher, this series is for you.

Dates: Tuesdays

  • 11/12 - Tax Essentials for Small Businesses
  • 11/19 - Certification
  • 12/3 - Accounting Best Practices
  • 12/10 - Operations Management for Growth

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Location: 4th Floor, The Black Business Hub

What You’ll Gain:

  • Learn how to structure your business operations for efficiency
  • Master essential accounting practices
  • Get prepared for the upcoming tax season
  • Discover certification processes that can benefit your business
  • Enjoy tacos and margaritas as you network and learn!

Ticket Prices:

  • $10 per session for Chamber members
  • $20 per session for non-members and guests

Save by purchasing the full series at a discounted rate!

Make business education fun with delicious tacos, refreshing margaritas, and valuable insights! Limited seats available—secure your spot today!

Info

Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Careers & Business
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-11-12 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-11-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-11-12 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-11-12 17:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-11-19 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-11-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-11-19 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-11-19 17:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-12-03 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-12-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-12-03 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-12-03 17:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-12-10 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-12-10 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-12-10 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - 2024-12-10 17:00:00 ical