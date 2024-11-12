media release: T.A.C.O. Tuesdays - Taxes, Accounting, Certification & Operations: A 4-Week Series to Get Your Business in Order!

As the year draws to a close, it's time to ensure your business is running smoothly and ready for success in the 4th quarter and beyond. Join the Madison Black Chamber for T.A.C.O. Tuesdays, a comprehensive 4-week series designed to streamline your operations, demystify accounting, and equip you with the tools needed to confidently prepare your taxes—all while enjoying tacos and margaritas! Whether you're a new entrepreneur or an experienced business owner seeking a refresher, this series is for you.

Dates: Tuesdays

11/12 - Tax Essentials for Small Businesses

11/19 - Certification

12/3 - Accounting Best Practices

12/10 - Operations Management for Growth

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Location: 4th Floor, The Black Business Hub

What You’ll Gain:

Learn how to structure your business operations for efficiency

Master essential accounting practices

Get prepared for the upcoming tax season

Discover certification processes that can benefit your business

Enjoy tacos and margaritas as you network and learn!

Ticket Prices:

$10 per session for Chamber members

$20 per session for non-members and guests

Save by purchasing the full series at a discounted rate!

Make business education fun with delicious tacos, refreshing margaritas, and valuable insights! Limited seats available—secure your spot today!