RSVP for Tacos with a Flair

press release: Learn how to create simple, easy, and delicious recipes using fresh ingredients and fragrant spices. Recipes are a fusion style of flavors from the instructor's journeys and Pakistan homeland. Classes are demo-style with tasting of dishes by class participants and recipes to take home. Recipes included with this class: Fish tacos with mango and pepper salsa with lime and cilantro. Youth Accepted: Agest 9 and up. Instructor: Huma Siddiqui, White Jasmine

Time: 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, August 29

Registration Deadline: Thursday, August 22

Price: $36/$28 for Olbrich member