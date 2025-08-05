× Expand courtesy ArcArtists The band Tae & the Neighborly. Tae & the Neighborly

media release: We’re open late! Enjoy an evening in the gardens with a rolling line-up of dynamic musicians, pop-up performances, and delectable food carts. Quench your thirst with a microbrew, summer cocktail, or mocktail. And connect with eco-friendly organizations committed to conserving our environment.

Tickets are FREE, with a suggested $5 donation per person to support the incredible artists performing at Olbrich. Donations can be made online when reserving tickets or onsite during the event. Tickets available starting June 2.

To ensure the best experience for all, FREE advance tickets are now required for each Olbrich After Hours concert. A FREE ticket is required for admittance prior to 6:45 PM.

Please note: A ticket does not guarantee entry. Admittance is first-come, first-served. If capacity is reached, a waiting line will form at the entrance to Olbrich’s lobby and guests will be admitted as space allows.

Walk-in guests may be admitted starting at 6:45 PM, if space permits. Ticket assistance? Call 608-243-0156.

TAE & The Neighborly, a Wisconsin based Soul-pop R&B group, found themselves playing music together in a very unconventional way. They were all neighbors, each one living alone on one floor of a five-story flat. Cake baking is a shared passion of the five member group, but in the sugar shortages early in the 2020 pandemic, they found themselves so continually knocking on each other's doors asking for a single cup of sugar that a group decision was made to all move in together and share cake-baking resources. And since everyone knows all good rhythms begin in the kitchen, it wasn’t before long that the group began to write and perform together across the nation. Critics hail the group as “having more kick than a bagged-up mule” (Rotary Times) and their live show “...going down smoother than a can of [beans] warmed on the campfire” (Cowboy Gazette). All in all, if you are looking for a dense show that will give you more inspiration fuel for self lovin’, world changin’, and consideration havin’ meet them where the music is made to be shared.

FOOD CARTS: Nani & Monsoon Thai Street Food

DESSERT CART: Frios Pops

ECO-PARTNER: 350 Wisconsin