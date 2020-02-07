Tai Chi Fundamentals
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Tai Chi builds core strength and stamina through its slow, precise movements. Its focus on posture and alignment helps release tension, and the emphasis on mindful action promotes stress reduction, improves mental health, and can even improve sleep quality. Tai Chi is recommended for seniors trying to improve their balance. All levels are welcome. The fee is $2.00 per class and can be paid when you check in.
Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Health & Fitness, Seniors