Tai Chi in the Galleries

media release: From beginners to seasoned practitioners, everyone is welcome to participate in this friendly Tai Chi class in MMoCA’s Main Galleries. Led by Doug Brown of the Tai Chi Center of Madison, the class introduces training in alignment, grounding, and core movement presented in a sequence that progresses from simple to complex moves.

Free Admission • Advance Registration Required.

This program is part of our April Wellness Series, a month-long collection of events and activities that use visual art as the starting point to connect your mind and body. Learn more about the series and sign up at mmoca.org/wellness.