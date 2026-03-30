Tai Chi in the Galleries

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Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: From beginners to seasoned practitioners, everyone is welcome to participate in this friendly Tai Chi class in MMoCA’s Main Galleries. Led by Doug Brown of the Tai Chi Center of Madison, the class introduces training in alignment, grounding, and core movement presented in a sequence that progresses from simple to complex moves.

Free Admission • Advance Registration Required.

This program is part of our April Wellness Series, a month-long collection of events and activities that use visual art as the starting point to connect your mind and body. Learn more about the series and sign up at mmoca.org/wellness.

Info

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art at dusk.

courtesy Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Health & Fitness
Art Exhibits & Events
608-257-0158
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