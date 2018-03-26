RSVP for Tai Chi Meditation

press release: Tai Chi and Chi Kung are wellness practices that originated hundreds of years ago in China and are widely recommended by healthcare providers around the world today for their health benefits. Incorporating exercise and movement, meditation and stillness, music and silence, this class offers a variety of Tai Chi and Chi Kung practices for artful integration of body, mind, breath, and spirit. Appropriate for adults of all ages; movements are typically done standing, but may be adapted for seated practices as well as other kinds of limitations. Jody Curley, MA, Certified Heart Rhythm Meditation Instructor and Tai Chi Chuan teacher, will lead you during each 8-week class. Register for one or more classes as a series. Limited space; register early.

Mondays, April 2-May 21, 6-7 pm

Registration deadline: March 26

Cost: $80 per person | Course Number: 20-26