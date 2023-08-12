media release: We are having a Tails & Ales Party on August 12 from 12-4 pm!!

Fundraiser for Madison Parks Foundation

Raffle benefiting City of Madison dog parks

The Crazy Dog Mom Shop selling treats and apparel

Animal Hospital of Verona answering your questions about pet health

Food trucks

Bring your furry pals to drink beer and support Madison dog parks at the Boneyard!

Note: The Boneyard is independently owned and operated. We are not affiliated with City of Madison dog parks. We are supporters of all places that help dogs be happy and healthy!

We offer day passes ($10), 10-visit virtual punch cards, and annual memberships. All options include admission for up to two dogs per owner. Day passes are available for purchase at the door. Punch cards and annual memberships can be purchased online or at the door and expire one year from the date of purchase. All dog owners must sign our electronic waiver prior to entry.

Entry is always free without a dog.