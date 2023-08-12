Tails & Ales Party

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: We are having a Tails & Ales Party on August 12 from 12-4 pm!!

  • Fundraiser for Madison Parks Foundation
  • Raffle benefiting City of Madison dog parks
  • The Crazy Dog Mom Shop selling treats and apparel
  • Animal Hospital of Verona answering your questions about pet health
  • Food trucks

Bring your furry pals to drink beer and support Madison dog parks at the Boneyard!

Note: The Boneyard is independently owned and operated. We are not affiliated with City of Madison dog parks. We are supporters of all places that help dogs be happy and healthy!

We offer day passes ($10), 10-visit virtual punch cards, and annual memberships. All options include admission for up to two dogs per owner. Day passes are available for purchase at the door. Punch cards and annual memberships can be purchased online or at the door and expire one year from the date of purchase. All dog owners must sign our  electronic waiver  prior to entry.

Entry is always free without a dog.

Info

608-216-8865
