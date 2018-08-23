Tails & Cocktails

Google Calendar - Tails & Cocktails - 2018-08-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tails & Cocktails - 2018-08-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tails & Cocktails - 2018-08-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tails & Cocktails - 2018-08-23 18:00:00

Buy Tickets

Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Thursday, August 23, 6:00 - 9:00pm, join our Young Professionals Group, PACK, for our debut mixology competition! Sample hand-crafted cocktails from Madison's favorite local bartenders and vote for your favorite. Tickets are now available!

VIP Tickets ($85): early entrance at 5:30, a takeaway from the event, a once-in-a-lifetime animal encounter, and all the activities included with general admission

General Admission ($45 in advance, $60 at the gate): sample each cocktail creation, enjoy live entertainment, meet our education animals, feed the goats, enjoy unlimited rides on our zoo train and carousel, and play some lawn games, all while visiting our animals in the evening!

Designated Driver ($20): Safety and fun aren't mutually exclusive! Enjoy unlimited refills of non-alcoholic beverages.

Info
Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Careers & Business
Food & Drink
608-258-9490
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Tails & Cocktails - 2018-08-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tails & Cocktails - 2018-08-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tails & Cocktails - 2018-08-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tails & Cocktails - 2018-08-23 18:00:00