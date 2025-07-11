media release: Experience the genius of Take 6, the most awarded a cappella group in history, praised by Quincy Jones as “the baddest vocal cats on the planet!” With 10 Grammy Awards and collaborations with legends like Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles, these six voices redefine musical boundaries—from jazz and pop to gospel and beyond. Don’t miss the extraordinary vocal orchestra that continues to amaze audiences with their enduring legacy of harmony, faith and friendship.