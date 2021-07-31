Take Back the Streets: Safe Streets Save Lives

press release: On Saturday, July 31, Madison Bikes along with Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America, UW Madison BIPOC Coalition, Freewheel Bikes and other advocacy groups will hold a rally to demand immediate infrastructure action by the City of Madison and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to make Vision Zero more than a commitment but a reality. Nearly 20 people have been killed in traffic on East Washington Avenue since 2010, many of them losing their lives while walking or biking on and across E Washington Ave. Madison residents and visitors deserve infrastructure changes, not speed limit enforcement, to stop speeding and crashes.

What: Rally for Safe Streets. Stop the Killing on East Washington Ave

Where: In front of Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Madison, WI 53703

When: Saturday, July 31 from 10 am - 12 pm

Who: Madison Bikes, Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America, UW Madison BIPOC Coalition, Freewheel Bikes

https://www.facebook.com/events/872551446682675/