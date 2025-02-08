Take Back the Sun, Blakk Magikk

$10 adv.

media release:

Take Back The Sun Bio:

“We are a rock band from the Fort Atkinson/Janesville area. We play classic rock covers and enjoy writing original songs together. We are about to release our first album in spring of 2025. TBTS started in 2019 when Ivan, Hunter and Luke were in a rock camp band together at Knapton Musik Knotes in Janesville when we were all just 11 years old. In early 2020, Ivan and Hunter wanted to start the band back up and asked Ben and Eli to join. We had barely gotten started when we were forced to take a break due to COVID-19. In late 2021, we regrouped and asked Luke to join us. In November of 2024, we added Aiden as a new member to our group. Aiden is our second drummer. We are looking forward to having both Luke and Aiden keeping the beat for us!”

Blakk Magikk

Raunchy rock n’ roll crawling out from the gutters of the Madison emo scene…