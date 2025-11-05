Take Control of Your Pelvic Health

media release: Many of us have questions about topics like bladder leakage and pelvic organ prolapse, but we may not know how to bring them up. These conditions are common–especially in perimenopause and beyond–but they are not inevitable. Join us for an evening of conversation with experts from UW Health Integrated Specialty Care for Women to learn how you can prevent or manage symptoms.

This event will include information and focused breakout sessions on:

• Pelvic organ prolapse

• Urinary incontinence

• Overactive bladder

• Pelvic floor physical therapy

• Sexual health

• And more