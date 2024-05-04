media release: In honor of one of the best country rock bands of all time, Take It Easy performs hit after chart-topping hit from the vast catalog of music created by the Eagles. From their debut, Witchy Woman to their climactic #1 Hotel California, Take It Easy covers the bases. Touching on the solo careers of each artist as well, this band is sure to have your favorites covered.

Come on out and relive those timeless years of rock and roll and embrace the temptation to move your feet and sing along.

Taking to the MPOH stage on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 7:00 pm! Doors will open at 6:00 pm. Tickets will range from $20 to $30 and will increase by $5 on the day of the show (plus Eventbrite fees). Friends of the MPOH will have access to tickets on Monday, July 24 at 8 am and the general public on Monday, August 7 at 8 am.