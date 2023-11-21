media release: VIP Tables of 4 - $100 (includes table service); GA Seats - $30. This is a seated show.

We’re stuffing the stage with song, sass and a WHOLE lotta to start your holiday season! Join us for two nights of Dance Fabulous’ first variety burlesque review at The Bur Oak, November 21 and November 26!

Get your tickets now–before someone else snatches the last pastie! This is a burlesque bash you won't want to miss! Make your Thanksgiving week one to remember at Dance Fabulous' "Take It Off" Variety Burlesque Revue. And save room for dessert–DJ Francis Medrano keeps the party going after the performance on Nov. 21! It's going to be a feast for your senses!