media release: Monday, July 7 – Take N’ Make Monday

Stop by the Westside Community Services Building for a to-go craft to do with your family! It is first come first serve, so be sure to get there quick!

Location: Westside Community Building, 4 PM

For the fifth year in a row, the city of Sun Prairie is officially becoming the city of Fun Prairie for the entire month of July! The name change will be made by Mayor Steve Stocker on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, during the Common Council meeting through a formal proclamation.

“Fun Prairie” is all about shining a spotlight on the vast lineup of free and family-friendly activities offered by the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department (SPPRF) throughout the month. The campaign also coincides with Park and Recreation Month, which is nationally recognized, making July the perfect time to celebrate everything fun, local, and community driven.

While the name change is more symbolic than anything, it serves as a reminder that Sun Prairie is a hub for fun and that all are welcome. The month-long celebration is made possible in part by the generous support of presenting sponsor, Nowlan Law, and supporting sponsors, KidStrong Sun Prairie, Moncia Patrick Orthodontics, the Sun Prairie YMCA, and Rex Owens.

“This is one of my favorite traditions of the year,” said Mayor Stocker. “When we say Sun Prairie becomes Fun Prairie, we mean it. We have an amazing lineup of free activities that showcase the creativity, inclusivity, and fun spirit of our city. From concerts and food trucks to dinosaur birthday parties and pickleball tournament, there is truly something for everyone.”

To stay in the loop on everything Fun Prairie, visit www.funprairie.com for the full calendar and event updates. You can also follow SPPRF on social media for announcements, updates, and more.