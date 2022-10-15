Take Out

media release: USA | 2004 | DCP | 88 min. 

Director: Sean Baker, Shih-Ching Tsou; Cast: Charles Jang, Jeng-Hua Yu, Wang-Thye Lee 

With loan sharks on his back, undocumented deliveryman Ming Ding is given 24 hours to pay off his debts and ensure his safety. Filmed inside a functioning Chinese restaurant in Manhattan for a total of only $3,000, this microbudget marvel was the first film produced by the team behind Tangerine, The Florida Project, and Red Rocket.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

