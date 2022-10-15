media release: USA | 2004 | DCP | 88 min.

Director: Sean Baker, Shih-Ching Tsou; Cast: Charles Jang, Jeng-Hua Yu, Wang-Thye Lee

With loan sharks on his back, undocumented deliveryman Ming Ding is given 24 hours to pay off his debts and ensure his safety. Filmed inside a functioning Chinese restaurant in Manhattan for a total of only $3,000, this microbudget marvel was the first film produced by the team behind Tangerine, The Florida Project, and Red Rocket.

