Take That Back, Charlie Painter Quartet

Capitol Square 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Jazz at Five series, 4-8 pm Wednesdays, 8/6-9/3, Capitol Square. Free.

media release: We are happy to announce the schedule for the Jazz at Five Performance Series 2025! We will be returning to the Capitol Lawn this year. Mark your calendars for five free Wednesday evenings of jazz!

Youth groups for the season in progress - stay tuned!

