RSVP for Taking Time for Turtles

media release: Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m.–4 p.m. One of the oldest groups of reptiles, turtles are also imperiled. Learn about their natural history, conservation, and management, including how to protect nests from predators. Practice using a circular key to identify Wisconsin’s eleven species. Instructor: Rebecca Cristoffel, Cristoffel Conservation. Indoor presentation followed by outdoor walk. Meet at the Visitor Center. Fee: $30. Register by April 23.