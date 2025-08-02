Take Up Your Cross

media release: In a public act of faith and conscience, area Christians will carry an eight-foot wooden cross through downtown Madison to the Wisconsin state Capitol on Saturday, August 2, beginning at 11 a.m. at the intersection of State and Lake Streets.

This peaceful procession is intended as a symbolic protest against what organizers describe as the increasing cruelty of state and national government policies—particularly those targeting vulnerable communities, undermining democratic principles, neglecting the environment, advancing Christian Nationalism and devoting over 60% of the nation's discretionary funds to the military.

“This is a spiritual witness,” said one of the event’s organizers. “Following Jesus means standing up for justice, truth, and compassion—even when it’s uncomfortable or costly.” The act of carrying the cross, they say, represents both a literal and spiritual commitment to resisting injustice, in the spirit of Jesus’ words, “Whoever does not take up their cross and follow me is not worthy of me.”

Organizers emphasize the event is nonviolent and invite all people of faith or goodwill who are concerned about the present direction of our country to join in solidarity in this action.